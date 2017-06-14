

A group of men are milling lumber with a portable steam sawmill in front of Herbert Sutton’s home in Arbovale. Courtesy of Jo Lori Drake, ID PHP002851

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at http://www.pocahontaspreservation.org or http://www.preserving pocahontas.org If you have photographs, slides, negatives or historical records to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahon taspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.