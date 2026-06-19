REGULAR MEETING
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
6:00 p.m.
County Courthouse
AGENDA
*AMENDED*
Approval of Minutes (05/27/26 Regular Meeting)
Approval of Minutes (06/10/26 Special Meeting)
Approval of Minutes (06/17/26 Special Meeting)
Financial Statement
Purchasing Card Report
Payment of Bills
Employee Comments
Landfill Update
Discussion and possible action on County Commission’s Request for Information
Discussion and possible action on Requests for Proposals from Engineering Firms
Discussion of Public Service Commission cases
Schedule for Green Box Billing*
Public Comments (limited to three minutes per person)
SWA Member Comments
Added Schedule for Green Box Billing*
Next Regular Meeting Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the county courthouse
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