REGULAR MEETING

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

6:00 p.m.

County Courthouse

AGENDA

*AMENDED*

Approval of Minutes (05/27/26 Regular Meeting)

Approval of Minutes (06/10/26 Special Meeting)

Approval of Minutes (06/17/26 Special Meeting)

Financial Statement

Purchasing Card Report

Payment of Bills

Employee Comments

Landfill Update

Discussion and possible action on County Commission’s Request for Information

Discussion and possible action on Requests for Proposals from Engineering Firms

Discussion of Public Service Commission cases

Schedule for Green Box Billing*

Public Comments (limited to three minutes per person)

SWA Member Comments

Added Schedule for Green Box Billing*

Next Regular Meeting Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the county courthouse