Thursday, August 6, 1897

THERE SEEMS to be sorrow in the Mingo County jail over the escape of the notorious “Cap.” Hatfield, July 29. He cut his way out with a hatchet. A large reward is offered for his capture and return to prison.

– – –

A LARGE copperhead was killed near the old Price granary Wednesday morning. This is the first yet killed in this vicinity, where forty years ago the usual quote was from thirty to forty during the season, copperheads and rattlers, with moccasins thrown in.

– – –

E. H. SMITH and Walter Tibbs fell out on the street Thursday and came to blows, in which Tibbs was worsted spilling some of his precious gore on the sidewalk and causing passersby to inquire the cause of the blood. We understand the “lie” was passed – and you know the rest.

BIOGRAPHIC NOTES

One of the most substantial and prosperous citizens of our county in its formative period was the late William Sharp, Esq., near Verdant Valley. He was a son of William Sharp, senior, who settled near Huntersville, and whose dwelling was near where the new road around the mountain leaves the old Green Bank road. Traces of it yet remain near the roadside and may be easily noticed by persons passing that way. He had scarcely attained his majority when he and Elisabeth Waddell were married at Alexander Waddell’s. This worthy couple at once settled in the woods and opened up a fine estate out of the forest noted for the tremendous size of it walnut, red oak, and sugar maple trees, and reared a worthy family…



RAILROAD NEWS

The air is thick with rumors of railroads. The Greenbrier Valley, in which we live, is one of the richest and most extensive basins of the State. The river is 170 miles long, 130 miles of which is without a railroad. There is an average width of at least fifty miles in an airline, between any railroad stations. On every side we hear news of early building of railroads in the Greenbrier Valley, from apparently different sources, but nothing definite. The Bath News says that railroad men about the Hot Springs, whose magnates congregate, say that there are strong indications of a railroad being built this season from the White Sulphur to Marlinton.

The Charleston Gazette prints the following:

It is reported that the C & O will at once begin the construction of a railway up Greenbrier, and that trains will be running to the Forks of Greenbrier before the close of the present year. In that event the West Virginia Central will probably build a road south to a connection with the C & O at that point.

Pine-Bark Boats

Everybody is familiar with the birch bark boats, or canoes, of the American Indians, but the fact is not so well known that some of the aboriginal inhabitants of the western shore of this continent were accustomed to making boats of pine-bark. A model of one of these in the Smithsonian museum served recently as a text for a talk by Prof. Otis T. Mason on the evolution of boats. The boat in question was, he said, an exact representation of those in use along certain parts of the Columbia River. It is made of the whole skin of a pine tree, which is turned inside out, the ends being cut obliquely and drawn together in such a manner that the vessel has a pointed ram under water at each end. Directly across the Pacific Ocean from the Columbia is the River Amur in Asia. Professor Mason thinks the fact that similar boats are found on the Amur may have a bearing on the problem of former emigration from Asia to North America.



THE LEWISBURG FIRE

News comes of a disastrous fire which has befallen Lewisburg. On Friday night, a frame building was burned, but further progress of the flames promptly checked, tho the adjoining house occupied by B. F. Harlow was saved with difficulty.

Tuesday morning, fire again appeared, and the flames became uncontrollable, and the business part of the town suffered grievously, as the following particulars indicate as to the buildings burned:

Stratton’s Hotel, both Banks, several law office; the stores of Messrs. Rittenhouse, Henry Ball, D. R. Thomas. Col. Ford, Green & Brady, Moore’s drugstore and Parr’s saddlery shop.

These fires were probably of incendiary origin. For some unaccountable reason, no mail came from Lewisburg on Tuesday. So far as learned, the property of Mr. B. W. Holt, of Marlinton, in that neighborhood of the burnt district is safe.

DEATH’s HARVEST

Mrs. Laura Curry

The sad information is received that Mrs. Laura Curry unexpectedly died after a brief illness at her home near Hillsboro, last Friday night, July 30. She was the wife of G. J. Curry, a prominent citizen, and a daughter of the late John McCarty. Mrs. Curry was a much-esteemed person, and her decease is deplored by a large circle of relatives and acquaintances. She was a communicant in the pale of the M. E. Church South.

Her remains were placed in the Oak Grove cemetery on Sunday afternoon, attended by a retinue of friends and relatives, in whose hearts her memory will have a warm place for long years to come. Her name is embalmed in all their loving hearts can give “their praises and their tears.” W. T. P.



Mrs. Jane Clendenin

July 31st, at her residence at the mouth of Stamping Creek, Mrs. Jane Clendennin, relict of the late William Clendennin, aged 79 years.

She was a very worthy person, and with her the final summons was a welcome release.

“The storm that wrecks the wintry sky

No more disturbs her deep repose

Than summer evening, a latest sigh

That shuts the rose.”

W. T. P.

George Anderson

George William Anderson, only son of Mr. and Mrs. David Anderson, of Marlinton, died on Monday even-ing, August 2, aged eleven years and seven days. Willie had many friends and his prompt and pleasant way of doing errands made him useful to many persons. It was while he was on an errand that he tread upon a nail. The puncture became inflamed and produced blood-poisoning of the heart. He was buried Tuesday afternoon and his grave was previously adorned with beautiful flowers, very tastefully arranged by the young ladies of the vicinity.

“Even so, it is not the will of your Father which is in Heaven that one of these little ones should perish.”

W. T. P.

Frank Johnson

Died Friday, July 30, Frank Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Johnson near Verdant Valley, aged seven years.