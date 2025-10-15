Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The artistic ability of a person can be discovered at any point in their life – whether it be at a young age in the classroom or as an adult when they decide to try something new.

Regardless of the age, if that talent is nourished and celebrated, it can unlock something incredible and help the person discover a new career or at the very least, a great hobby.

Members of the Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op have all experienced that moment and want to help young artists experience it too.

The co-op has started a program for emerging artists in which students from kindergarten to 12th grade are welcome to display their art and talents at the 4th Avenue Gallery in Marlinton.

The inaugural emerging artists event took place last Saturday, featuring paintings of hybrid animals and fall scenes by Pocahontas County High School students, as well as paintings and drawings by students Axel McCarty and Elena Friel, whose work was for sale at the event.

McCarty had several drawings and paintings on display and Friel had a variety of art, including drawings, beaded work and masks.

Co-op member Sarah Moss said this is just the beginning for the emerging artists series.

“We’re going to open it up to kindergarten all the way through high school and also include the homeschool kids,” she said. “We want art, music, dancing, anything artistic.”

Moss said she plans to have students participate once a month – the first Saturday of each month when she works at the gallery. There will be a schedule with two to three kids there at three intervals – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“The schools are all going to get these schedules where the kids can sign up way ahead of time,” she said. “This time, the kids didn’t have to be here to have their art on display, but from now on, we do want them to be here with the art.”

As for the performers, Moss said she would like to see musicians or dancers perform during the intervals, one at a time, to share their talents, as well. This could include singers, those who play instruments, dancers and even those who write poetry that would like to orate.

“I’m hoping with enough advanced notice and with the schools behind it, that we’ll get a good turn out and the public will know that every first Saturday, beginning in April, this is going on,” she said. “Kind of like they know First Friday, every first Saturday this will be going on, and they can come down here.”

The 4th Avenue Gallery is located in the former Marlinton Depot.