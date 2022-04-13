PMH encourages you to share the Gift of Life

Twenty-two people die each year for lack of an available organ for transplant. This year, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital has partnered with Donate Life West Virginia to help save lives by educating our community about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation and increasing the number of registered donors. PMH staff encourages you to join them in support of this cause by registering today.

“The most precious gift someone can give is the Gift of Life. You never know if someone you love will need that gift or if you will have the opportunity to give. Life can go on,” said Bobbie, who is celebrating 40 years as a kidney recipient.

You can help in three easy steps:

First, visit www.donatelifewv.org to learn more about donation and how to register. Do not be discouraged by your age or past medical history – anyone can be a potential donor.

Second, talk with your family about your decision to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor. You can even share your donation preference on Facebook, using the “Life Events” feature on your Timeline.

Finally, tell others about the need in our community, and how every person can make a difference. One person has the potential to save eight lives through organ donation and enhance 50 more through cornea and tissue donation.