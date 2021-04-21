PMH HealthBeat

Important changes for Marketplace Coverage

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital’s Finance Department wants community members to know that they may be able to get more savings and lower costs on Marketplace health insurance plans. Under the new American Rescue Plan of 2021, signed into law in March, more people than ever may now qualify for help in paying for health insurance. Even those who did not qualify in the past may now be eligible. Also under the new law, most people who are currently enrolled in a Marketplace plan may qualify for additional tax credits. Plus, health insurance premiums after these new savings will also go down.

More than 200,000 people have already signed up for Marketplace coverage through the healthcare.gov website in the first two weeks of implementation of the new laws. With nearly 15 million Americans lacking health insurance, this new expansion will provide coverage at a more affordable price. When you apply for Marketplace coverage, you will find out if you qualify for new Marketplace savings.

For those already enrolled, a news release from HHS.gov says, “premiums after advanced payment of these increased tax credits will decrease, on average, by $50 per person per month and $85 per policy per month. Four out of five enrollees will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after tax credits, and over 50% will be able to find a Silver plan for $10 or less per month.”

Those with an existing Marketplace plan must log in to their account at healthcare.gov to update enrollment information and re-select or change their current plan to take advantage of the new savings.

The new enrollment period began April 1 and has been extended to August 15, 2021.

If you need help navigating the Marketplace, please contact our Financial Counselor, Traci Alderman, at 304-799-7400 ext. 1026 to make an appointment.