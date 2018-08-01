PMH Wins Studer Group Excellence in Patient Care Award

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital has been awarded a 2018 Excellence in Patient Care Award by Studer Group, a Huron solution. Specifically, the organization is being recognized for exemplary results related to communication with nurses as measured by the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) survey. Organizations receiving this award achieved a ranking at or above the 90th percentile for patients dis- charged in 2017 as measured by the HCAHPS patient experience survey required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Excellence in Patient Care Awards are presented annually to a select group of organizations from Huron and Studer Group’s partner base. To be eligible for an award, an organization must demonstrate outstanding performance and achievement in areas such as patient care and employee and physician engagement.

The awards will be presented at the 16th annual What’s Right in Health Care® leading practices conference, which will take place August 21-23 in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference attracts administrative and clinical healthcare professionals from the U.S., Canada, Australia and beyond.

Nursing staff from Pocahontas Memorial Hospital will attend to accept their award.

Studer Group is an outcomes-based healthcare performance improvement firm that partners with healthcare organizations, teaching them how to achieve, sustain and accelerate exceptional clinical, operational and financial results.