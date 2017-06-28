Sports Physicals available at Youth Health Fair

In an effort to promote good health habits early in life, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital will hold its Annual Youth Health Fair Friday, July 14, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in front of the hospital. Many of the healthy behaviors we have as adults are habits that we first learned as children – for example, brushing our teeth or washing our hands before meals.

The Youth Health Fair is a day full of fun with games, prizes, free food, special guests and a helicopter landing. In addition, special exhibits will be set up to encourage youth to lead a healthy lifestyle with stations focused on things like sun safety, drug prevention and healthy eating. Various county organizations will be on hand with information about their services, such as the Marlinton Rescue Squad, Pocahontas County Health Department, Shayna Meadows and the Pocahontas Prevention Coalition.

A highlight of the day will be sports physicals for the youth – at no cost – available through the Rural Health Clinic. Even though the physicals are offered at no cost to the student, all applicable insurances will be billed, so please remember to bring your insurance card. No appointment is necessary.

Make plans now to join us for this fun-filled, family-friendly day of food, games and health exhibits and displays. Every child who attends will be registered for door prizes that include outdoor games, gift certificates to local businesses, bicycles and protective gear.

If you have any questions, please contact Susan Wilkins at 304-799-7400 ext 1009.