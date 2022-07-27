Pocahontas Memorial Hospital (PMH) officials have announced plans for a $6.6 million addition to the hospital that will expand desperately needed healthcare services and critical care for the rural region.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

“We have all waited a long time for this day,” PMH CEO Andrew Bair said. “Our staff, this community and, most importantly, our patients deserve high-quality access to modern healthcare.”

The $6.6 million expansion project includes a new rural health clinic; modernized and additional clinic examination rooms, rehabilitation addition; expansions to the cardio-pulmonary/respiratory and radiology department, including mammography, nuclear medicine and stress testing.

“These preventative services are crucial in our area,” Bair said. “Our hospital provides quality preventative and emergency healthcare that is within an hour’s drive for our county residents.”

In addition, PMH offers Level IV trauma care through its emergency department – an essential service not only for residents but also for visitors to Snowshoe Resort and other recreational designations.

The project will be funded primarily through a $5.7 million USDA loan approved by the Pocahontas County Commission on June 28, 2022. In addition, the hospital received a $1 million gift from generous benefactors, Joe and Peg Greenlee.

“We are grateful for the generous support from the Greenlees and the USDA,” PMH CFO Rebecca Hammer said. “Their commitment jump started our campaign and hospital expansion.”

Since 1906, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital has served the health and wellness needs of a five-county region, which includes Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Nicholas and Randolph counties in West Virginia, as well as Bath County, Virginia.

The hospital’s “Building on our Past, Building for the Future” capital campaign is ongoing. The generous support secured will cover expenses for the first phase of the expansion. However, the total renovation project will cost $11 million. The additional renovations will include enhancements to the hospital’s operating room, ICU, inpatient pharmacy and emergency room. Anyone interested in contributing to the campaign can visit, www.pmhcampaign.com for more details.