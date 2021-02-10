Dear Editor;

On September 4, 2021, COVID permitting, the State of New Mexico and the David Westphall Veterans Foundation will place a commemorative brick for Platoon Sergeant Garland Moore, USMC, along an existing paved walk-way of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Chapel in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

Garland Moore was born on July 4, 1907 in Clawson, Pocahontas County, to George Samuel Moore and Carrie Friel. From the age of eight to adulthood, he was fostered by J.B. Sutton and Lottie (Friel) Sutton in the Wesley Chapel area near Green Bank and in Cass. On October 3, 1928, at the age of 21, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.

Pvt. Garland Moore, USMC, was assigned to the 4th Marine Regiment (China Marine) from 1929 to 1936 with duties in Shanghai, China. While in Shanghai he met and married Bea- trice dos Remedios in 1931. They had two children, Garland Jr. and Carol Mildred.

During the Asian phase of World War II, Platoon Sergeant Garland Moore was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment/ Division and engaged the enemy at Cape Gloucester, New Britain. Their mission was to capture two airstrips. His battalion, aka Landing Team 21, reinforced, landed at Green Beach one day after Christmas Day. Three weeks later the 2nd Battalion rejoined its parent organization in a seek and destroy mission against the enemy straggling toward their stronghold at Rabaul, the capital of New Britain. The Division successfully completed its mission about five months later.

The Division spent the following six months on Pavuvu Island, refreshing itself while integrating replacements into the Division and retraining with new weapons for their next campaign. Platoon Sergeant Garland Moore was on Pavuvu Island when Bob Hope and his USO show made a special stage appearance on the Island for the Marines. It was a morale booster.

On September 15, 1944, about a month later, Platoon Sergeant Garland Moore was killed in action on landing beachhead White 2, Peleliu Island. He was bur-ied in the battlefield cemetery plot 207. He lived 37 years, 2 months, 15 days.

As requested by his foster-mother Lottie (Friel) Sutton, Platoon Sergeant Garland Moore, USMC, was brought home in 1948 to his final resting place at the National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

If anyone is interested in attending the ceremony on September 4, 2021, to honor the life and supreme sacrifice of Platoon Sergeant Garland Moore, USMC, please contact me at garland.moore1@outlook .com or by telephone 505-983-3979 by February 28, 2021, for assistance in arranging overnight accommodations.

The Foundation expects a larger than average attendance at the ceremony when COVID restrictions are eased. This is a no-host invitation.

Thank you,

Garland Moore (son)