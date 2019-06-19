Pocahontas County FFA officers met at Mountain Quest in Frost June 6 and 7 to receive leadership and officer training and to develop the FFA chapter’s Program of Activities for the coming year.

The Program of Activities is a “road map” that outlines the various activities for Agriculture Students for the 2019-2020 school year.

The activities fall under one of three categories: Growing Leaders, Strengthening Agriculture, and Building Communities.

The officers also developed a budget for the year that includes projected income, anticipated expenses, and a proposed use for funding things like competitions, educational trips, community service projects, recreational activities and more.

Committees were formed and student chairpersons were selected.

The 2019-2020 Pocahontas County FFA Officers are: Charity Morrison, president; Jacob Kinnison, vice president; Ciera Wilfong, secretary; Jennalee Meck, treasurer; Allyson Alderman, reporter; and Lilly Stephens, sentinel.