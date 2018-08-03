Mon Power will have a planned outage to upgrade facilities Wednesday, August 8.

The outage is scheduled to occur from 9 a.m to 3p.m.

Approximately 4,200 customers in the vicinity of Auto, Buckeye, Frankford, Friars Hill, Hillsboro, Lewisburg, Maxwelton, Renick and Williamsburg will be affected.

Customers will receive an automated call to the phone number associated with their account of record prior to the outage.

In case of bad weather, the make-up day will be Tuesday, August 14.

Mon Power thanks its customers for their patience and understanding while this work is done to improve electric service reliability.