Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The weekend included music, food, art and parades – and it was all fun.

Marlinton became a festival town again last week with the return of Pioneer Days, a tradition that has beenn carried on since 1967.

Vendors lined the streets and old friends and classmates reminisced as they enjoyed the displays and entertainment.

Thursday evening was for the children and pets as they paraded down Main Street. From there, the fun continued at the Discovery Junction with bubbles, balloons and street fun.

The evening culminated with a performance by Ben Hersman and The Sons of The Mountain.

On Friday, the displays opened to the public, with the Art Council show at McClintic Library; food, flower, 4-H, photography and youth art show at the Wellness Center; and the quilt show at the Pocahontas County Opera House.

Artists and crafters sold their wares in the Opera House, while food vendors and organizations made sure everyone was well fed.

Friday evening saw youngsters and adults alike on the street to enjoy the siren-filled Fireman’s Parade, followed by the square dance in the Southern States parking lot with music by Mud Hole Control.

For those who weren’t up for dancing in a square – or who can’t follow directions – there was music at Discovery Junction by Back in the Day.

Fireman’s Parade results: Best appearing ambulance – Cass Volunteer Fire Department; Best appearing commercial pumper – Bartow-Frank-Durbin Fire and Rescue; best appearing custom pumper – Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department; Best appearing ladder truck – Shavers Fork Fire and Rescue; Best appearing mini pumper – West Virginia State Forestry; Best appearing rescue – Anthony Creek Volunteer Fire Department; Best appearing tanker – Cowen Volunteer Fire Department; Judges choice – Pocahontas County Search and Rescue; and longest distance traveled – Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

By Saturday, Marlinton was full of festival goers, excited to see the antique car show, grand parade and listen to more music.

It was very hot, but that didn’t keep people from lining up on Main Street to get a good spot for the parade –and all the candy, popsicles and swag thrown from the floats.

Grand Parade

Richard Barlow Award: Beni Kedem Shriners Clowns

Jane Price Sharp Award: Kenny Woods State Farm

Queen’s Award: Nicholas County Majorette Corps

Douglas Dunbrack Award: Pony drawn cart

McLaughlin Family Award: F&F Service

Director’s Choice Award: PCHS Volleyball team

Carlos Schoolcraft Award: John Knotts – 1940 John Deere tractor

The old-time Spelling Bee and History Contest were moved to McClintic Library this year and took place after the parade.

Youth winners in the Spelling Bee: first place, Victor Dean; second place, Konrad Lowe; and third place, Annabel Swan. Adult winners: first place, Trevor Swan; second place, Brian Smith; and third place, Cathy Mosesso.

Youth winners in the History Contest: first place, Victor Dean; second place, Carter Smith; third place, Konrad Lowe.

Adult winners: first place, Steve Buly; second place, Cathy Mosesso; and third place, Silas Dean.

Those who stayed in town after the parade enjoyed a magic show by Chet Shiflett, as well as music from the Bing Brothers with Jack Krack, Mud Hole Control, and Jilt.

Quilt Show winners: first place, Annette Graham; second place, Diane Beverage; and third place, Sandy Irvine.

Photography

Best of Show – Adult: Eddie White. Youth: Sarah Barkley.

Black and White – Adult: first place, Kristi Dinkins; second place, Joseph Van Meter; and third place, Kristi Dinkins.

Youth: first place, Sarah Barkley.

Animal – Adult: first and second place, Charity Morrison; and third place, Chuck Beverage.

Youth: first place, Liberty Barkley; and second place, Grayson Barlow.

Wild Animals – Adult: first place, Eddie White; second place, Susan Gauntt; and third place, Paul Carmichael.

People – Adult: first place, Chuck Beverage; second place, Joy Mullen; and third place, Kristi Dinkins.

Youth: first place, Liberty Barkley.

Nature – Adult: first place, Susan Gauntt; and second and third place, Charity Morrison.

Youth: first place, Sarah Barkley; and second place, Liberty Barkley.

Still Life – Adult: first place, Kristi Dinkins.

Scenic – Adult: first place, Joey Van Meter; second place, Chuck Beverage; and third place, Kristi Dinkins.

Youth: first and second place, Liberty Barkley; and third place, Sarah Barkley.

33rd Pocahontas County Art Council’s Annual Art Show

Best in Show – Diondra North, “On a Winter’s Night.”

Oil – second place, Diana Nelson, “Ocean’s Edge.”

Acrylic – first place, Melissa Totten, “Snow Fun;” second place, Julia Williams, “Buttercups in the Field;” and third place, Diana Nelson, “Spirit of Winter.”

Watercolor – first place, Patricia Stine, “Northbound;” second place, Patricia Stine, “Botox Beak;” and third place, Patricia Stine,” On Grandpap’s Shoulder.”

Pencil – first place, Diondra North, “Rumi;” second place, Patricia Cochran, “Bunny in the Sun;” and third place tie, Diondra North, “A Whale of a Time;” and Patricia Cochran, “Highland Prize.”

Mixed Media – first place, MJ Oref, “Ruby in the Field with Daisies;” and second place, Julia William, “The Ship.”

Colored Pencil – first place, Cheyenne Beverage, “Got a Crush on Dr. Pepper.”

Pen and Ink – second place, Helena Gondry, “Woodland Trillium on Droop Mountain.”

Results of the Food and Flowers contests will be printed in next week’s edition.