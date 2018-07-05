The Pocahontas County Historical Museum on Rt. 219 in Marlinton will host the annual Spelling Bee and Pocahontas County History and Knowledge contests for youth and adults Friday, July 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. on the River Porch of the Hunter House.

There is no admission fee and prizes are Pioneer Day plaques for first through third place. There will be music before and between contests and family and friends are invited to come to the porch to enjoy the afternoon.

Spelling Bees – traditional format and elimination rules. Youth ages 7 to 14. There will be practice rounds and each entrant will have a PASS card to be used and handed in at any time. Adult: same rules. Any previous winner of the youth contest may enter the adult contest.

Pocahontas County History and Knowledge Contests will follow the spelling bees – same age divisions. The format and scope are entirely different from the contests of several years ago. At each round, the competitor chooses an easy (1 Point), a medium (2 points) or a hard question (3 Points) and has to choose one of three “answers” on a card of that difficulty. There is no elimination; we continue until we run out of questions for a round. The total points are added to determine the winners. Questions include history, geography, people and anything to do with Pocahontas County. The idea is to make this informative non-stressful and fun. Previous winners of this format are asked to not re-enter.

Sign up before the contest.