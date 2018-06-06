Phyllis R. Jordan, age 82, of Staunton, Virginia, formerly of Arbovale, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Augusta Health Center in Fishersville, Virginia.

Born March 25, 1936, in Arbovale, she was a daughter of the late Wardell and Ona Vandevender Townsend.

Phyllis was a homemaker and retired from General Electric.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Jordan in 2005; and a sister, Linda Cassell.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Flickinger, and husband, Jim, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, and Denise Swortzel, and husband, Scott, of Blue Ridge, Virginia; a son, Jeffery Jordan, and wife, Virginia, of Staunton, Virginia; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Hilda Meeks, of Ohio; and an aunt, Alice Welsch, of Clifton Forge, Virginia.

Funeral service was held June 2 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Brad Hanna officiating. Interment was in the Arbovale Cemetery.

