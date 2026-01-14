Phyllis Jean Buettner, 68, of Paden City, peacefully passed away at her home Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Born April 17, 1957, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Eugene P. and Monda Mason Galford.

Phyllis was a retired mortgage loan technician for the United States Government. She loved scrapbooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Paden City Garden Club, past state and national president of NACOAC/NASP and Paden City Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Louis “Lou” Buettner; four sons, Brian McKeever, of Glasgow, Kentucky, Eric (Ashtin) McKeever, of New Martinsville, Lance (Karen) McKeever, of Morgantown, and David Buettner, of New Philadelphia, Ohio; daughter, Tonya Armstrong, of Port Washington, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Carter McKeever, Silas McKeever, Anna McKeever, Sienna McKeever, Braxton McKeever, Kalena McKeever and Isla McKeever; five step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; sister, Karen McCoy, and husband, Steve, of Droop Mountain; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside service was held Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at Paden Memorial Garden in Paden City with friend Jeremy Joy officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paden City Christian Church, 105 E Main St., Paden City, WV 26159.