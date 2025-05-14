Phillip Wayne Shinaberry, 35, of Dunmore, passed away Tuesday, April 22, 2025, from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Born March 14, 1990, he was a son of the late Steve Q. Moore and Brenda Walton, and his adoptive parents, the late Arnold and Mary Shinaberry.

Phillip was the owner and operator of Shinaberry Handyman Services.

He loved the outdoors, farming, carpentry and logging.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Johnathon Williams.

He is survived by his stepfather, Darrell Walton; fiancée, Stacey Dickenson; and her children, Gabriel and Taylor; brothers, Thomas Lewis, Lynn Jordan, Ricky Shinaberry, (Brittney), John Shinaberry, Arnold Shinaberry, Jr. (Lori), and Steven Moore (Brandy); step-brothers, Jamie and Sam Walton; sisters, Sarah McComb (Jim) and Kimberly Will; stepsister, Penny Williams; son, Brennon Armstrong; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Arbovale Cemetery Saturday, May 18, 2025, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.