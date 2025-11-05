Peggy Moore Dorsey, 89, beloved wife of Marion Dorsey, passed away Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at Rolling Green Village in Greenville, South Carolina.

Peggy was born and raised in Marlinton.

She was a longtime resident of Greenville, South Carolina, and a devoted member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, where she was very active in the women’s ministry. She was also a member of PEO, a women’s educational organization. Peggy attended West Virginia University and West Virginia State and later earned an associate degree as an adult from Greenville Technical College.

She met her husband, Marion, on the West Virginia University campus. They dated before he went on active duty as an officer in the U.S. Army and were married that September. As an Army wife, she accompanied him to his assigned duty station in Arizona.

An outstanding homemaker, Peggy had a flair for entertaining and cooking. She often hosted Marion’s engineering clients, either in their home or at local restaurants. Once her children were older, she pursued a career that included serving as manager of the Greenville Woman’s Club, office manager of a small textile company, and cookware demon- strator for a major department store. She thrived in this position by planning menus, purchasing ingredients, cooking, and serving the food to an interested audience.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ansley Bethea, who passed at age 11.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Marilee Dorsey, Carolyn Bethea (David), and Alicia Hardigree (Morris); grandchildren, Tristram Bethea (Mellany), Marion Hardigree and Alexandra Hardigree; and great-grandchildren, Evan Bethea, Tyler Bethea and Addalyn Bethea.

Peggy was a wonderful mother to her daughters, and her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was limitless. She also cherished her sons-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 35 Shannon Drive, Greenville, South Carolina, Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 2 p.m., with a visitation to follow in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church or to Greer Relief, 113C Berry Avenue, Greer, SC 29651.