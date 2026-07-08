Peggy Louise Wickline Bland, 87, of White Sulphur Springs, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 29, 2026.

Born April 4, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Russell “Whitie” Wickline and Nellie C. Wickline Patton.

Peggy was a graduate of Gap Mills High School and Bluefield College.

She was the Business Agent for Local 863, serving the employees of the Greenbrier Hotel for more than 20 years. She served the citizens of White Sulphur Springs as a city council member, serving as Recorder for many years. Peggy was also President of the Garden Club.

Peggy never met a stranger. She cherished every relationship with everyone she met. She welcomed everyone into her home and made them feel like family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lewis Bland; two sons, Jeffery Lee Bland and Douglas Wayne Bland; sister, Marion Wickline Staton; and extended family member, Ronnie Carey.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Bland (Diane), of Sinks Grove; and daughter, Lynne Bland, of Virginia Beach Virginia; sister, Carol Wickline Baker (Perry), of Martinsburg; two granddaughters, Sandi McCune (Kra), of Florence, South Carolina, and Autumn Bland, of Gap Mills; daughter-in-law, Collette Bland, of Gap Mills; grandson, Darin Dowdy ( Amanda), of Rougmont, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Elizabeth, Levi and Samuel. Peggy’s extended family members that were as her own children, Donnie Carey (Paula), of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Debbie Carey, of White Sulphur Springs, Lynne and Matthew Tuckwiller and their two sons, John and Jamie; special friends who are close as family, and loved and supported us faithfully, Lewis and Sue Hanna Kirby and their two children, Lucas and Hanna Kirby, Cindy and Franklin Boggs and Carolyn Ware ( Christopher), Merri Bryant and Rachel Wykle, Freddie Trevail; and Pastor Greg Scott who visited every week with a Sunday meal.

The family would like to thank everyone who stopped by to visit and spend time with her and for all the prayers that were sent to our family.

Funeral service was held Friday, July 3, 2026, at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church in Gap Mills, with Pastor Greg Scott officiating.

Interment was in Carmel Cemetery in Gap Mills.

Pallbearers were Shane Bittinger, Wayne Wickline, Peter Bostic, Jeff Campbell, Danny Campbell, Lewis Kirby, Lucas Kirby and Bill Fanus.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com