Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Pocahontas County High School holds all its students to certain standards, and there are some who exceed those standards and go above and beyond in their studies to be leaders and role models in the school.

Those students who exemplify the core qualities of scholarship, service, leadership and character are invited to join the school’s National Honor Society.

Last Thursday, 12 seniors and juniors were inducted into the PCHS chapter by the officers of the organization.

President Ramona Hardy welcomed staff, families and friends to the ceremony and explained how the chapter tries to improve the school and the communities where the students live.

“Our chapter is proud to have been inducting new members since 1970 and today’s ceremony indicates the continuing emphasis on excellence that we represent for our school and community,” she said. “Throughout the year, members of our chapter serve as role models for other students.

“In addition to the strong academic records which established the eligibility for membership, our chapter members are leaders in many student organizations, and we normally serve our school and community through many activities.

Hardy said that upcoming activities include a school and community-wide blood drive, adoption of two angels from the Christmas Angel Tree, school-wide pet drive, beautification project and volunteering at the elementary and middle schools.

Hardy was joined in the induction ceremony by fellow officers – Joey Van Meter, vice president; Berkley Buzzard, secretary; Allison Friel, treasurer; Cammi Warner, service hour coordinator; and Whitney Robertson, public relations officer.

The officers explained the four qualities of a NHS member prior to introducing the inductees.

“Scholarship denotes a commitment to learning,” Van Meter said. “A student is willing to spend hours reading and studying, knowing the lasting benefits of a cultivated mind. We should continue to learn even when formal education has ended, for human education ends only with the end of life.”

Buzzard spoke of service, which includes providing assistance at both the school and in the community.

“A willingness to work for the benefit of those in need, without monetary compensation or public recognition, is the quality we seek in our membership and promote for the entire student body,” she said. “We are committed to volunteering our time and talents to the creation of a better tomorrow.”

Next was leadership, a quality that puts others above self, as Friel explained.

“The price of leadership is sacrifice – the willingness to yield one’s personal interests for the interests of others,” she said. “A leader has self-confidence and will go forward when others hesitate. No matter what power and resources may exist in a school, community or nation, they are ineffectual without the guidance of a wise leader.”

Lastly, Warner explained character.

“Character is the force within the individual that distinguishes each person from others,” she said. “It creates for each of us our individuality, our goodness. It is that without which no one can respect oneself, nor hope to attain the respect of others.

“It is this force of character that guides one through life, and once developed, grows steadily within,” she continued. “Character is achieved and not received. It is the product of constant thought and action, the daily striving to make the right choice.”

The students inducted into the organization are:

Wade Garber, son of Scott and Rebecca Garber, of Dunmore.

Dylan Keller, son of Richard Keller and Pam Moorhead, of Cass.

Nathanael Barkley, son of Cameron Barkley, of Green Bank and Stephanie Bennett, of Dunmore.

Caroline Bennett, daughter of Brian and Kristin Bennett, of Bartow.

Morgan Beverage, son of Mark and Jennifer Beverage, of Green Bank.

Clair Buzzard, daughter of Justin and Jennifer Buzzard, of Dunmore.

Kaidence Cutlip, daughter of Arron and Elizabeth Cutlip, of Buckeye.

Kaylee Hershman, daughter of Casey and Ellen Hershman, of Dunmore.

Catherine Lucabaugh, daughter of Nevin and Carol Lucabaugh, of Hillsboro.

Baylee Nelson, daughter of Aaron Nelson, of Circleville and Melissa Nelson, of Durbin.

Dixie Schoolcraft, daughter of David Slawter and Caitlyn Slawter, of Marlinton.

Allyson Taylor, daughter of Chris and Melissa Taylor, of Green Bank.

Griffin Taylor, son of Derek and Chasity Taylor, of Bartow.

The evening also included the induction of members into the National Spanish Honor Society, led by Spanish teacher Senora Shirlene Groseclose.

The ceremony was performed in Spanish, but Groseclose provided an English version for those in attendance to use to follow along.

Those inducted into the National Spanish Honor Society are Berkley Buzzard, Allyson Friel, Wade Garber, Ramona Hardy, Whitney Robertson and Cammi Warner.

In closing, Hardy thanked the individuals and businesses who sponsored the event and celebratory dinner held after the ceremony.

The sponsors were JRH Transport, Mary Vandevender, Pendleton Community Bank, Country River Cabins, Friels Construction, Mitchell Chevrolet and Hardy Law Firm.