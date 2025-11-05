Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

High schools serve a lot of purposes. Obviously, their main purpose is to educate teens, but that’s just one part of the four-year educational program. It is also there to help students form long lasting relationships, discover their passions and carve out a path to their future.

College for West Virginia, with its Pathway to Champion award, celebrates high schools that help students look to the future and prepare them for what comes after graduation.

In October, Pocahontas County High School was honored to be recognized as a College Access and Success Champion School.

Communities in Schools coordinator Lois Wilfong applied for the recognition and was pleased when PCHS was honored.

Wilfong explained that there are three milestones a high school must meet to be considered a champion school. It must host as college application and exploration week, have a free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) campaign and host a college decision day.

“These are the key things that you have to do,” she said. “We’ve always done them, but we just never signed up for this.”

The three milestones are imperative to help students who are planning to attend college. It gives them access to material about the types of colleges they can attend, gives them help in signing up for financial aid and gives them that extra boost to be confident in the decisions they make about their future.

One of the highlights is the College Decision Day which is held in the spring. A newer tradition at PCHS, the event is held in front of the student body and parents or guardians and gives the seniors a chance to show what they plan to do in the future.

Those attending college are not the only ones honored. It’s all the students – whether they are going to a four-year or two-year college, a trade school, the military or entering the workforce.

“It’s a celebration of their decisions,” Wilfong said.

PCHS will continue its tradition of having the three milestone events, beginning with a college fair and college application exploration this week.

Next is FAFSA informational night which is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the media center at PCHS. Students and parents will be assisted with getting login information for the FAFSA website and help with applications.

College for West Virginia is a helpful resource for high schools and students, as well. It has links on its website to college applications, FAFSA information, scholarships and much more. The website can be found at cfwv.com