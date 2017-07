Paul Preston Hill departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, July 21, 2017.

Family will receive friends Monday, July 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 25, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with Pastors Julian Rittenhose and David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will be in the Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery in Green Bank.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com