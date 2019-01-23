Paul Dorsey Burgess, age 86, of Woodrow, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born December 1, 1932, at Woodrow, he was a son of the late William Downey and Jessie McCuen Burgess.

Paul was a retired heavy equipment operator for the US Forest Service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Dorsey Burgess; grandchildren, Brian and Amanda; brothers, Pat, Lloyd, Asa, Henry and Edward; and sisters, Hannah, Leva, Dolly, Bertha, Alice and Annie.

He is survived by his wife, Ona Carol Stercher Burgess; a son, Randall James Burgess, of Marlinton; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held January 10 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Jeanie Nelson officiating. Interment was in Cochran Cemetery in Onoto.