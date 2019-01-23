Paul Dorsey Burgess, age 86, of Woodrow, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born December 1, 1932, at Woodrow, he was a son of the late William Downey and Jessie McCuen Burgess.

Paul was a retired heavy equipment operator for the US Forest Service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Dorsey Burgess; grandchildren, Brian and Amanda; brothers, Pat, Lloyd, Asa, Henry and Edward; and sisters, Hannah, Leva, Dolly, Bertha, Alice and Annie.

He is survived by his wife, Ona Carol Stercher Burgess; a son, Randall James Burgess, of Marlinton; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held January 10 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Jeanie Nelson officiating. Interment was in Cochran Cemetery in Onoto.

SHARE
Previous articleMary Kennedy
Next articleLetters to the Editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR