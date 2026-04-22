Pocahontas Memorial Hospital has officially begun preparation work for the construction of its highly anticipated Emergency Department expansion.

When you visit PMH, you will notice that construction fencing has been installed around portions of the hospital campus, limiting parking availability. Traffic flow and access points to the Emergency Department have also changed.

Specifically:

• Emergency Department access is available only through the second entrance off of Duncan Road.

• Parking behind the hospital for the Emergency Department is very limited. The few spots close to the entrance are reserved for patients only – visitors need to park in the front parking lot.

• Patients may still be dropped off at the Emergency Department entrance, but vehicles must then be moved to the front lot.

• EMS will utilize and follow the same traffic flow for off-loading and loading of patients.

We appreciate the community’s patience, understanding and cooperation during this exciting time. This expansion represents an important investment in improving the care and services we provide to the community and the patients we serve.