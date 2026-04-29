The town of Marlinton’s First Friday series will kick off with a Celebration of Youth and the Arts Friday, May 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Discovery Junction on Third Avenue in Marlinton.

Held in conjunction with the Marlinton Woman’s Club’s Evening with the Arts, the event will feature a student art show inside the Opera House.

Outside, on stage, performers will include the Marlinton Middle School and Pocahontas County High School bands, elementary school singers, and a variety of talented youth and young adults.

New this year, all young dancers, preschool age and older, will have an opportunity to shine on stage with a quick “lesson” and dance led by Adrienne Cedarleaf.

As always, the First Friday event will include the farmers market and fun activities provided by community businesses and organizations.

Come out and get the summer started.

Sponsors/supporters of First Friday are the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County Drama, Fairs and Festivals and Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau.