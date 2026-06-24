Future Farmers of America, founded in 1928, was selected for the Pioneer Badge for the 60th Annual Pioneer Days celebration.

FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success.

Members are future farmers, chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bank- ers, international business leaders, teachers and professionals in many career fields.

FFA is a student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education.

The three components are Classroom/Laboratory instruction;

Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) and Student Leadership Organization (FFA).

Badges remain a bargain and a collector’s item at just $3 each.