Oleta Mae Dunbrack, 93, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, July 4, 2025, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born January 10, 1932, in Buckeye, she was a daughter of the late Warren George and Mary Alice Miller Moore.

Oleta was a member of the Marlinton Presbyterian Church and attended the Faith Methodist Church in Hudson, Florida. She worked as a Respiratory Tech for Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Richard Dunbrack; daughter, Donna Rae Middleton; grandsons, Richard Northcutt and Cameron Dunbrack; sisters, Juanita McLaughlin, Collene Hall and Louise Johnson; brother, Melvin Moore; and an infant sister.

She is survived by her children, Mary Lou Edgar, of Chester, Virginia, Vonnie Tripplett, and husband, Bob, of Hudson Florida, Pamela Jo Bennett, and husband, John, of Dunmore, Mike Dunbrack, and companion, Chelsey, of Buckeye, and Rick Dunbrack, of Marlinton; eighteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and one on the way; and brother, Vinton Moore, of Marlinton.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor David Plank officiating. Burial will follow in Cochran Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneral home.com