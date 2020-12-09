‘Oh, yes, we need a little Christmas’

Laura Dean Bennett

Staff Writer

This is the second year that the Pocahontas County Senior Citizens has offered the people of our community the opportunity to make a senior citizen’s Christmas more merry and bright than it might have been.

And, this year, as they did last year, the people of Pocahontas County have not disappointed.

PCSC Fiscal Officer Dottie Brock had the idea of making a Senior Angel Tree.

She said that there are about 85 seniors on this year’s angel tree list – folks who are homebound or have no local family – who might otherwise receive very few or no Christmas gifts.

PCSC staff called each senior angel to ask what they would like to receive for Christmas.

“It wasn’t easy to get these folks to say what, if anything, they wanted for Christmas,” Brock, said. “Most of them said they didn’t need anything, that we should, instead, find children who were in need. That’s just how these people are.

“They don’t like to ask for anything.”

But, despite the protests, their wish lists were finally completed, with jig-saw puzzles and search-a-word books, gloves, socks, blankets, shirts, jackets, craft supplies and food being the most popular gifts requested.

“And Fig Newtons were often mentioned as a favorite snack,” Brock added.

Pendleton Community Bank had a Senior Angel tree in the lobby last year, but because of concerns about the virus, they decided to host their Senior Angels via their drive-thru this year.

Glades Building Supply supports this program, as well, and has a Senior Angel tree in their store.

Both have reported that most of the angels have already been spoken for, but there may still be a few available.

If you would like to make Christmas special for a homebound senior this year, contact Pendleton Community Bank or Glades Building Supply.

The deadline for returning gifts to Glades, Pendleton or the PCSC is December 18.

The Senior Angel Christmas gifts will be delivered to the angels December 23.

“We want to thank everyone whose generosity is making this program possible,” Brock said.

“Believe me, this program means so much to our homebound seniors and the folks who don’t have any family here. Last year when the gifts were delivered, there were a lot of tears of gratitude shed by those who received a gift.”

Even if there are no more angels available, you can still contribute to PCSC to support senior programs, and your donation would be most appreciated.

Call Dottie Brock or Executive Director John Simmons at 304-799-6337.