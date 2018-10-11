Pocahontas County Homeland Security advises residents to be aware that some creeks or small streams may have risen due to rainfall over the last few days. However, the National Weather Service has not issued any watches or warnings for Pocahontas as of 2 p.m. Thursday, October 11, and no flooding is anticipated in Pocahontas County at this time. Pocahontas County schools are being dismissed early as a precaution, but again, flooding is not expected due to the current rainfall according to the Pocahontas County Homeland Security office. Please use caution if you encounter water in the road – Turn Around, Don’t Drown