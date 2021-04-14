New members inducted into PCHS National Honor Society

Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the school year difficult for students of all ages, members of the junior and senior classes at Pocahontas County High School were able to not only maintain their grades, but exemplify the traits befitting National Honor Society members.

Those students who have shown their skills in the four pillars of the society – Scholarship, Service, Leadership and Character – were inducted into the PCHS chapter Sunday in a ceremony held in the school gymnasium.

Welcoming the new members to the chapter were: president Sienna Bircher, vice-president Jennalee Meck, secretary Savannah McMillion, treasurer Ty Cochran, Ciera Wilfong, Emmalee Dean, Brandon Burns, Cassidy Hardesty, Chloe Hardesty, Emily Henderson, Autumn Lane, Hadden Mick, Silas Riley, Cheylin Woodruff and Maria Workman. Not in attendance was Alan Gibson.

Inducted into the chapter were:

– Kierstin Taylor, daughter of Rene Campbell, of Dunmore.

– Allyson Alderman, daughter of Paul and Shannon Alderman, of Hillsboro.

– Ethan Armstrong, son of David and Tonja Armstrong, of Hillsboro.

– Rachel Burns, daughter of Doug and Stephanie Burns, of Marlinton.

– Hunter Curran, son of Courtney Curran and Jayson Cain, of Green Bank, and Erik and Kendra Curran, of Davis.

– Maxwell Ervine, son of Shawn and Melissa Ervine, of Marlinton.

– Makenna McKenney, daughter of Darin and Michelle McKenney, of Marlinton.

– Cassandra Moats, daughter of Tom and Sue Moats, of White Sulphur Springs.

– Hazel Riley, daughter of Joe and Sarah Riley, of Stamping Creek.

– Bracie Sheets, daughter of Charles Sheets and Melinda Moore, of Marlinton.

– Macaden Taylor, daughter of Stephen Taylor, of Dunmore, and Robin Taylor, of Marlinton.

– Makayla Vandevander, daughter of Travis Vandevander and Brooke Murphy, of Green Bank.

– Sarah Warder, daughter of Walter and Ramona Warder, of Slaty Fork.

– Johnevin Kyle Wayne, son of Jeff and Lori Wayne, of Boyer.

Guest speaker was Pocahontas County Extension Agent Luci Mosesso.