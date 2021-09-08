[caption id="attachment_83005" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Mums.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="397" class="size-full wp-image-83005" \/> Posing among the resplendent fall mums at the McLaughlin farm is the McLaughlin clan in residence: back row, l. to r., Emily, Jarrett, Cindy and David McLaughlin. In the front row are Emily and Jarrett's daughter and son, five year old Miss Brinley and young Master Emmet, age four. L.D. Bennet photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIf you travel Rt. 28 between Dunmore and Green Bank this time of year, you will see beautiful straight rows of colorful mums growing next to David and Cindy McLaughlin\u2019s home. \r\n\r\nThose mums represent one of the several ways that their son, Jarrett McLaughlin, and his wife, Emily, are contributing to the continuing saga of the hard-working McLaughlin family.\r\n\r\nJarrett is the sixth generation of McLaughlins, who have lived and worked the McLaughlin farm in Dunmore.\r\n\r\nHe and Emily met at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, where both graduated with degrees in agriculture.\r\n\r\nEmily graduated with a Bachelor\u2019s and a Master\u2019s Degree in Agricultural Studies.\r\n\r\nJarrett took his Bachelor degree in Animal Science.\r\n\r\nFFA figured prominently in both Emily\u2019s and Jarrett\u2019s background.\r\n\r\nEmily fondly remembers her time in FFA.\r\n\r\n\u201cI held state and regional offices, and I had a chance to meet so many people,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nDuring his four years in FFA, Jarrett competed in livestock judging of market and replacement livestock \u2013 learning how to judge conformation of various breeds of livestock \u2013 sheep, pigs and cows.\r\n\r\n\u201cI liked the trips the best,\u201d he recalled. \u201cWe got to go to Louisville, Kentucky, and to the Farm Show.\u201d\r\n\r\nEmily was raised in Paducah, Kentucky, and her family had a large restaurant business in Harned. \r\n\r\nBut they didn\u2019t bat an eye when she started going with a young man from Pocahontas County, West Virginia \u2013 a young man who never had any doubts he\u2019d be coming back home to take up farming with his family.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy dad liked Jarrett right away,\u201d Emily said.\r\n\r\n\u201cI guess because he was a cowboy,\u201d she added with a smile.\r\n\r\nJarrett and Emily\u2019s story began with a first date invitation, which, to many young ladies, might not have been appealing, but it apparently suited Emily.\r\n\r\nAs part of his ag work at Murray State, Jarrett\u2019s job was feeding the team\u2019s livestock and rough stock for the rodeo team. \r\n\r\nPart of that job was to unload and bag up feed. \r\n\r\nJarrett grins slightly when tells the story.\r\n\r\n\u201cI asked her if she\u2019d like to come over and help me unload feed,\u201d he recalled. \u201cAnd she said yes.\r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cI guess we bagged about 150 bags of feed that day.\r\n\r\n\u201cAfter that, she came every week and helped me.\u201d \r\n\r\nEmily\u2019s first visit to Pocahontas County was in December one year, when she drove here for Christmas with Jarrett\u2019s family.\r\n\r\nOf course, the weather was bad and the roads were unfamiliar and dangerous, but there she was, driving by herself over Droop Mountain, no cell service and not even a working radio station. \r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cAnd she was mad,\u201d Jarrett recalled. \r\n\r\n\u201cI felt like I was driving to the end of the world,\u201d Emily said. \u201cIt was a lot \u2013 coming in for the first time like that.\u201d \r\nWhat was Jarrett thinking, letting her travel here by herself?\r\n\r\n\u201cI just needed to see if she was tough enough to make it,\u201d he said, dryly. \u00a0\r\n\r\nWe must surmise that Emily did prove to be tough enough, because they married in September 2013.\r\n\r\nAnd here they are, happily working side by side every day, and raising their two children \u2013 who are two of the nine grandchildren which comprise the seventh generation of McLaughlins to live on the family farm.\r\n\r\nThere\u2019s their five year old daughter, Brinley, and their son, Emmett, who\u2019s four years old and usually seen under a cowboy hat. \u00a0\r\n\r\nThe McLaughins got started in the mum raising business after doing a little in-person research about it.\r\n\r\nIn the fall of 2013, County Extension Agent Greg Hamons took Jarrett on two trips to check out a couple of operations where they were raising mums.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe started our own business in 2014 with five hundred plants and have increased to a thousand,\u201d Jarrett recalled.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe mums used to be back behind Mom and Dad\u2019s house, but in 2016 we had a flood back there, so we moved things up front to the patch along the road and increased the number to three thousand where we\u2019ve been holding steady.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe McLaughlin mums end up all over the county.\r\n\r\nThey sell mums both wholesale and retail.\r\n\r\nTheir wholesale clients include Southern States, Glades, McCoys, Dave\u2019s Farm Supply in Renick, and they furnish the Green Bank School with mums for their annual fundraiser. \r\n\r\nThey are selling to the Hodge Podgery, the Mountain Shop in Green Bank, and they provide the mums that Mitchell Chevrolet uses for their beautiful fall decorations.\r\n\r\nThe McLaughlins also ship a large load \u2013 between 300 and 500 plants \u2013 to Emily\u2019s brother-in-law, who\u2019s a landscaper in Kentucky.\r\n\r\nThe family also sells some retail mums right there at the farm and at the Cass Harvest Festival.\r\n\r\nBesides the mum business, the young couple helps out around the farm where the work never stops.\r\n\r\nThe family raises about 130 head of mama cows, 60 head of sheep, pigs and chickens.\r\n\r\nAnd let\u2019s not forget the six horses \u2013 which they use for their rodeo riding.\r\n\r\nBoth Emily and Jarrett continue competing in USTR (US Team Roping Championships) and the World Series Team Roping.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe probably take six to seven long weekends a year, going to rodeo jackpots in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio,\u201d Emily said.\r\n\r\nAnd their children are following in their parents\u2019 boot-steps \u2013 both are already competing on the West Virginia rodeo circuit.\r\n\r\nJarrett started another side business after graduating from the American School of Dentistry in Purcellville, Virginia, seven years ago. He now works as an equine dental technician. \r\n\r\nDuring their travels to rodeos, they hit a lot of barns along the way, which is how Jarrett floats about 250 horse teeth each year.\r\n\r\nThe couple aren\u2019t just partners on the farm and in the mum business, they are also partners in the real estate business.\r\nYep, in their spare time they both became realtors.\r\n\r\nJarrett got his real estate license four years before Emily. But when she left her position as an elementary school teacher in 2020, she went into real estate, too.\r\n\r\nThey like working as a team.\r\n\r\nIf Emily gets a client who\u2019s looking for land, she hands them off to Jarrett, and if Jarrett has someone interested in a residence, he sends them to Emily. \r\n\r\nThe bulk of their clients are second homebuyers at Snowshoe.\r\n\r\nAnd they\u2019ve found that clients are interested in their family\u2019s story.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe didn\u2019t think that people would be all that that interested in our bio on the website,\u201d Emily said. \u201cBut it turns out, they are. \r\n\r\n\u201cIn fact, we\u2019ve gotten clients just because of the bio. They like that we\u2019re farming and riding rodeo, and they want to know all about it.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen you ask people why they\u2019re interested in property in Pocahontas County, it\u2019s usually the same thing \u2013 because they just want to get away \u2013 leave the city and get away from the hustle and bustle,\u201d Jarrett said.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey want to be somewhere where they can let their kids run,\u201d Emily added.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019ve found most of our buyers don\u2019t want to rent out their places. They want to keep it for their family\u2019s use.\u201d\r\n\r\nJust like the McLaughlin family has done for generations.\r\n\r\nThe McLaughlin farm has a venerable history. \r\n\r\nIt\u2019s situated on land where the Thomas Creek School was located \u2013 a school which was built about 1860. \r\n\r\nEmily and Jarrett live on the site of the original McLaughlin house which burned years ago when sparks coming out of the wood stove went up the flue and caught the wood shingles on fire. \r\n\r\n\u201cThe boys slept in the hay mow and the girls slept in the old schoolhouse while the family rebuilt the house,\u201d David McLaughlin remembered.\r\n\r\nNot a lot has changed over the years on the farm.\r\n\r\n\u201cOther than the machinery and technology that we have now, the sixth generation of farming is pretty much the same here as it ever was,\u201d McLaughlin stated. \r\n\r\nThe former county commissioner said he\u2019s grateful to have raised his family here.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019ve been blessed with what we\u2019ve got, and we\u2019re glad to share it.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf we have anything extra, we give it away.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy five children all graduated from Pocahontas County schools and all have college degrees, and now we have nine grandchildren. \r\n\r\n\u201cThis is a good place to raise a family.\u201d \r\n\r\nAnd, according to Jarrett and Emily, it\u2019s also a good place to raise mums.\r\n
