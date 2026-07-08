Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Marlinton Town Council discussed several items at Monday night’s meeting pertaining to the town’s wastewater system improvements project and the Beard Heights wastewater system project.

Continuing the discussion from the June meeting, council and Region 4 Senior Project Specialist Cassie Lawson talked about the need for a rate increase in the town’s sewer and water rates.

Lawson informed council in June that when the town was applying for grants for the Beard Heights project, it was discovered that the town’s current wastewater system was not financially viable.

While the Beard Heights project is fully funded by grants and will not receive any funds from the town’s wastewater system fees, it was the reason the deficit was discovered.

Mayor Sam Felton explained that the rate increase will get the town in better standing.

Lawson said the sewer increase will be $2.90 a month and the water increase will be $3.40 a month. She estimated by that metered customers would have a $28.16 a month bill.

It was asked if there will be another rate increase once the town’s wastewater project is completed and Felton said there will be.

During the public input portion of the meeting, town resident Caroline Sharp informed council that the Greenbrier River Trail between Stillwell and Buckeye is closed for bridge repair.

The U.S. Forest Service is repairing and replacing bridges on the entire trail and is closing portions at a time to do the work.

In other action, council approved:

• Wastewater system improvements project SRF Budget Amendment #1.

• Wastewater system improvements project Resolution #5.

• Acceptance of conveyance of Pocahontas Memorial Hospital new waste- water treatment plant location – Tax Map 85, Parcel 49.

• Escrow agreement for Pocahontas Memorial Hospital new wastewater treatment plant property – Tax Map 85, Parcel 49.

• First readings of Water Rate Ordinance and Sewer Rate Ordinance.

• Employee pay raises, retroactive to July 1, 2026.

• Acceptance of the new FEMA maps.

• Adjustments to the permit fees form.

• Commitment to the new full-time police chief, at a salary of $75,000.

Council scheduled two special meetings for the second and third readings of the Water Rate and Sewer Rate ordinances. The meetings will be Monday, July 13, and Monday, July 27, both at 7 p.m.

Councilmember Joe Smith asked if the new police chief could attend the July 13 meeting so council could meet him.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m.