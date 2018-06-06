Jaynell Graham

At Monday night’s meeting, Marlinton Town Council approved a contract with Hamburg Fireworks, of Lancaster, Ohio, to provide a fireworks display Friday, July 6, for the town’s annual July 4th celebration, at a cost of $6,000.

Nathan Sharp advised council last month that, due to expanding regulations, he was no longer able to do the fireworks, which led Mayor Sam Felton to seek out other options.

Hamburg Fireworks is the company that produces the fireworks show for Snowshoe, and will be in the area for the resort’s July 7 celebration. Although they were already booked for July 4, they offered the town two open dates, Tuesday, July 3 and Friday, July 6, as possibilities.

The town opted for Friday.

Now that the fireworks issue has been settled, other events will be scheduled for the evening.

As a formality, council also approved a written request from the Pioneer Days Committee to use locations in town for its July 12-14 festival.

In addition to matters pertaining to entertainment, council spent much of its time on issues affecting the town – now and long-term.

Council attorney Bob Martin reported that much work has been accomplished in the areas of abandoned cars and properties. Some vehicles have been removed, some houses have been repaired or demolished, while a couple of significant properties have a new owner.

Martin said he is continuing to work on the ongoing dispute between the town and John Mallow with regard to ownership of Courtney Avenue.

Attorney John Stump, with the law firm of Steptoe and Johnson, presented a series of documents and resolutions to council with regard to finalizing financing of the town’s Water System Improvement Project.

The bid closing is set for June 14 with a pre-construction meeting on the June 18.

Felton said staging of equipment could begin between those dates.

The cost of the project will be covered, in part, by grants, but also includes a $4,063,000 loan from the West Virginia Infrastructure Fund at one percent (1%) interest. The term of the loan is 40 years. The first monthly payment will be due September 1, 2020, and the final payment is scheduled for June 1, 2058.

Young Life director David Moore addressed council about the Housing Authority’s lot at the end of the bridge, fronting Rt. 219. The “Little G” parking lot, as it is known to teens, is one place that young people congregate, but a few of them were recently confronted by law enforcement, which made them feel they were not welcome in town, Moore said.

Moore added that he thinks it is important that teenagers be allowed to meet “in the open.”

Moore and Felton have discussed options for that location, and will continue those discussions to look for ways to monitor activities there.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, Monday holidays excluded, at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

