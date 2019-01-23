Monna Belle Judy Puffenbarger, age 90, of Amherst, Ohio, went to meet her Lord Jesus Monday, January 14, 2019.

Born June 3, 1928, in Arbovale, she was a daughter of the late Hazel Ervin and Arlie VanDevander.

Monna Belle married James Leon Judy, June 14, 1947, and lived in Geneva, Ohio, most of her life, working for Park Products and the Geneva Free Press until she retired. Mr. Judy preceded her in death in 1992.

She was an active member of People’s Church until moving back to Green Bank, with her second husband, Charles Puffenbarger, who also preceded her in death.

Monna Belle was active with the local churches, the Senior Center, and enjoyed singing gospel songs on Allegheny Mountain Radio every Wednesday with her friends.

Her pastor in West Virginia recognized her example as one of the great heroines of the faith – steadfast and positive with a servant heart.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by four brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by four children, Sandra Stifter (William), Lois Montgomery (William), and Donna Lipscomb, all of Phoenix, Arizona, and a son, David (Paula), of Amherst, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Scott, Dave, Angela, Josiah, Brandon, Kelsey, Micah, Anah and Kaylee; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Monna Belle continues to give, as she has donated her body to science through the Cleveland Clinic.

Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care at www.crhcf.org