‘Our Wild and Wonderful Mon’

Wednesday, October 26, 5 p.m. at

Discovery Junction in Marlinton



West Virginia Rivers Coalition (WV Rivers) is presenting a recently published report, “Our Wild and Wonderful Mon” at three community listening sessions in Mon Forest Towns in October.

The report details the findings of 12 listening sessions held in 2021 with recreational users ranging from hikers and bikers to paddlers and anglers. Participants in the listening sessions identified areas of concern and visions for an improved recreational experience in the Mon Forest.

The report identifies a need for trail maintenance and development, addressing over-visitation threats to wilderness, marketing less visited areas, and assuring access for all communities regardless of economic or other status. A summary of the findings and recommendations is at https://wvrivers.org/ourmonforest/

The majority of participants in the report mentioned the importance of protecting the pristine, clear headwaters flowing from the Mon Forest.

“As the report states, the Mon is truly the ‘crown jewel’ of West Virginia’s public lands,” said WV Rivers executive director Angie Rosser. “The concern for Mon Forest headwater protections aligns with the mission of WV Rivers to ‘conserve and restore West Virginia’s exceptional rivers and streams.’”

“It is important to get citizen input for any idea that affects their local community and recreation activities,” stated Mike Jones, WV Rivers Public Lands Coordinator.

Meetings were held in Petersburg and Canaan Valley earlier this month.

WV Rivers Coalition will be coming to Marlinton, Wednesday, October 26, to meet with the public at Discover Junction on Third Avenue.

Meet at 5 p.m. for light refreshments

The presentation and community conversation will begin at 5:30 p.m.