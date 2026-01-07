Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

When Marlinton Elementary School second grade teacher Samantha Feather is asked why she became a teacher, the answer is simple – she loves kids.

She remembers doing a mentorship at her elementary school and that was when she knew she wanted to be an educator. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education and made that dream come true.

Ten years ago, she and her husband, Josh, moved to Pocahontas County and she got a job at MES. She taught third and fifth grade and now, is the proud teacher of second grade students.

Last year, Feather took on the lofty goal of becoming a National Board-Certified teacher. The application to receive the certificate is a long process that includes lots of writing, reflection and documentation of your teaching ability.

“It’s about making yourself better and reflecting on your best practices,” Feather said. “It took me nine months to complete it and then you must wait six months for the results. It was a long six months.”

During that time, Feather was teaching 20 second grade students and taking care of her family, which includes two small children.

“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve done,” she said. “The day and night work. You had to take time away from your family. I traveled to Huntington to meetings. It was a lot.”

Feather persevered and reminded herself she was doing it for her students and ensuring she was giving them the best education she possibly could.

“I just wanted to do better for the kids that I teach because they deserve the best,” she said. “I’m not the best, but I just continually want to be better. This was definitely the best way to be better.”

When it came time to find out the results of all that hard work, Feather explained that she had to log into a website for the results. If the screen showed fireworks, you passed. If not, then you brush yourself off and try again.

“I got fireworks,” she said. “I didn’t believe it at first. I thought it was a dream. I showed my husband and he was like, ‘yeah, you did it.’ I was still in disbelief for a couple of weeks.”

The certification is good for five years and then she must apply again to remain National Board Certified, but the renewal isn’t as rigorous.

“It’s not as much work,” she said. “It’s not as intense. Right now, it sounds crazy, but I’m looking forward to that and looking ahead, trying to be the best National Board teacher in five years that I can be.”

For some, working with a room full of second grade students might sound daunting, but it’s exactly what Feather has wanted to do for a long time.

“It’s the best,” she said. “I love every kid that comes through here. They’re pretty amazing.”