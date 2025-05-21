The annual Memorial Day service will be held Sunday, May 25, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Arbovale Methodist Church then moving to the Arbovale Cemetery.

This year’s speaker will be Rudy Marrujo, a California native whose lifelong passion has been serving his community and others.

As a young man, Rudy served eight years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era at various locations both in the U.S. and abroad. His Army training in aviation communication technology provided him with invaluable skills, laying the foundation for a successful civilian career. Over the years, he worked with defense contractors, as well as high-tech and biotechnology companies.

Upon retiring in 2013, Rudy and his wife, Jan Cozart, a West Virginia native, moved to Pocahontas County, where he quickly immersed himself in his new community. He is an active member of the Durbin Lions Club, the Eight Rivers Amateur Radio Club, and the American Legion, and he currently serves as president of the Arbovale Community Center.

Rudy has also volunteered his time to projects designed to excite our youth about science and teach them how to be part of a team. He was an integral member of the team of volunteers who initiated the project for Green Bank Elementary Middle School students to talk to an astronaut aboard the International Space Station, and for the launch of two high-altitude balloon experiments.