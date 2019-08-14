The Rural Health Clinic at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital welcomed Karen Melton as the newest addition to its medical staff. Melton is a Family Nurse Practitioner and received a Master’s of Science Degree from King College in Bristol, Tennessee.

Melton has a background in family practice, having worked most recently at Mountain City Medical Center in Mountain Center, Tennessee. Prior to that, she worked as the Clinical Director for NHC Home Health in Johnson City, Tennessee.

She is excited about joining the RHC staff and getting to know her new patients. Melton comes from a general practice background, and she is experienced in the continuum of ages for a family practice, including adult, geriatric and women’s health.

The RHC offers a full range of medical services including care for illness and chronic disease management, well child checks, immunizations and physical examinations, in addition to women’s and children’s health services.

The PMH Rural Health Clinic is open to all and located inside the hospital, which allows patients access to lab and x-ray services without having to go through the emergency department. You may make an appointment with Melton or one of our other providers by calling 304-799-6200. Walk-ins are also welcome.