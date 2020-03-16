Meals for students will be distributed during school closure

Ruth A. Bland

Pocahontas County Schools

During this school closure, which is confirmed to be at least until March 27, we hope to feed every student. We will be offering free meals for our students at Hillsboro Elementary, Marlinton Elementary and Green Bank Elementary/Middle Schools. All students are welcome at all three sites. Breakfast is from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All meals will be grab and go.

This means that you may drive or walk by our schools and a packed meal will be either handed to you or put inside your vehicle.

In addition, our county buses with be transporting meals midday.

They will be stopping at their normal bus stops to deliver meals to students.

Please meet the bus at any of those locations to receive a meal.

The buses will be running on the 3-hour delay schedule, however, we ask that you be patient for the first delivery until we understand what time the buses pass your stop.

The bus door will open and a staff member will hand a meal to a receiving parent or student.

We realize that this is a trying time for all families and it is our wish that our students and families continue to stay safe and healthy during this school closure.

Should you have any questions please do not hesitate to call your child’s school.