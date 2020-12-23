Max Leroy Gum, age 88, of Mill Point, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia.

Born November 24, 1932, at the David Little Ruckman Homestead near Mill Point, he was the youngest son of Charles Emery Gum and Rachel Wallace Ruckman.

Max was educated at the Ruckman Elementary School at Mill Point, and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1951. He received his A.A. Degree from Potomac State College of West Virginia University in 1953, and his B.A. Degree from West Virginia University in 1955 both in Pre-Medicine. In 1955, he enlisted in the Army Medical Corps, was sent to the 32nd Surgical Hospital, Wurzburg, Germany, where he taught anatomy, physiology and pharmacology. After separation from active duty in 1958, he taught science, chemistry, physics, biology and physiology while also counseling students in high schools in Ohio. In 1960, he returned to West Virginia University to pursue a Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling Therapy and then returned to Ohio to his teaching/counseling career.

After retiring, he continued his hobby of genealogical research. He researched his own family and several others in the Hillsboro, Mill Point and Arbovale areas of Pocahontas County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Verna Kathleen Robbins and Madeline Ruth Ruckman; and brothers Charles Wallace Gum and Alfred Renick Gum.

He is survived by eight nieces and nephews, Margaret Jane Ruckman Motto, Eloise Ruth Ruckman Player, Joan Robbins Whelan, Warren Robbins, Keith Robbins, Karen Robbins Crown-over, Lynn Robbins Cochran and Terry Robbins; and many cousins, grand-nieces, nephews, and his very best friend from school days, Deborah Callison.

Due to the restrictions of COVID, a memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later time.

