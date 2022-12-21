Mary Luella Waugh, 82, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Born July 4, 1940, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late June and Viola McCarty Buzzard.

Mary Lue graduated in 1959 from Marlinton High School. She was a member of the Central Union United Methodist Church and had worked at Hanover Shoe Company in Marlinton and the Pocahontas County Senior Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loyal Waugh Jr.; stepmother, Rosalie Buzzard; sisters, Jean Boggs and Linda Arbogast; and brothers, Jim, Dennis and Joe Buzzard.

She is survived by a son, Kevin Waugh, and wife, Jodi, of Marlinton; grandchildren, Courtney Waugh, Cameron Waugh, Kayley Waugh, Briana Jaggie and Anthony Jaggie; sisters, Lottie Pyles, of Marlinton, Carolyn Cochran, of Cooktown, and Dottie Lue Buzzard, of Buchannon, Virginia; brothers, Ben Buzzard and Clark Buzzard, both of Frost, Scott Buzzard, of Marlinton, Mike Buzzard, of Montpelier, Virginia, Ike Buzzard, of Carrollton, Virginia, and Tim Buzzard, of Craigsville, Virginia.

Funeral service was held Monday, December 19, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

