Mary Emogene Wade passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Elkins.

Friends may call from from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 20, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton.

Funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home chapel with Kenneth McLaughlin officiating.

Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary’s memory to Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, Inc., 20626 Seneca Trail, Marlinton, WV 24954