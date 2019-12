With great sorrow the family of Mary J. Taylor announces her passing Thursday, December, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Green Bank. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.