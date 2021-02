Mary Elizabeth Lane Murray, age 80, of Buckeye, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Brier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Ronceverte.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Ruckman Cemetery in Buckeye with Pastor Tim Scott officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.