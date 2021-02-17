Mary Murray

Mary Elizabeth Lane Murray, age 80, of Buckeye, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Brier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Ronceverte.

Born February 26, 1940, at Mill Point, she was a daughter of the late James and Rose Blake Lane.

Mary was a nurse’s aide at Denmar and had worked in housekeeping at Snowshoe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Murray; daughter, Janice; brothers, Edward, Ralph, William, John Henry, James and Floyd Lane.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Burgess, and husband, Wayne, of Patrick Springs, Virginia; sons, Clarence Junior Murray, and wife, Bonnie, of Buckeye, Johnny Murray, and wife, Kathy, of Covington, Virginia, Louis Murray, and companion, Judy Ryder, of Warm Springs, Virginia, Roger Murray, and companion, Kathy Lemmert, of Frostburg, Maryland, and Curtis Murray, and wife Gail, of Hillsboro; sister, Nancy Oscar, of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a friend she thought of as a daughter, Debra Melvin.

Graveside service was held Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Ruckman Cemetery in Buckeye with Pastor Tim Scott officiating.

Arrangements were handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.