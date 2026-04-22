Mary Elizabeth Galford, age 100, of Green Bank, gently left this world Saturday, April 18, 2026. She passed away in her home, surrounded by prayers and loving caregivers.

Born December 5, 1925, in Spotsylvania, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late William A. Arbogast and Annie Pearl Musselman.

Mary was deeply rooted in the beautiful rural community of Green Bank, where she spent her entire life with her dearest husband of 68 years, Harper Hudson Galford, who passed away in 2011. Their lives were blessed with a daughter, Beverly Anne Arbuckle, who passed away in 2015. Mary was a strong woman of faith and was always very involved in her church, often teaching children’s Sunday School and even preaching the service in the absence of the pastor. In addition to being a homemaker she enjoyed helping Harper raise a beautiful and productive garden each year, canning and preserving and sharing what they raised. Mary tended to the cattle and sheep farm on Cooper’s Run during the workday when Harper was busy at the Post Office and together, they maintained the larger farm on Little Back Creek in Highland County, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William A. “Bill” Arbogast and George Washington Arbogast (infant); half-brother, Forrest Arbogast; as well as four sisters, Norma Lee Dilley, Sarah Hively, Arlene Self and Doris Dilley; and lifelong family and friend, Madeline Galford.

She is survived by granddaughter, Emily A. Arbuckle; son-in-law, Houston Arbuckle, both of Lewisburg; and Shirley Carpenter, of Green Bank, as well as many special nieces and nephews; and friends in the community.

Those who will especially miss this centenarian are the wonderful caregivers who assisted her daily, with patience and compassion, in her home for the last 11 years. Mary’s life was enriched by this circle of love, and they are appreciated and cherished beyond measure by the family.

Wallace and Wallace Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Chapel in Arbovale Friday, April 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Revs. David Rittenhouse and Julian Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will be in Arbovale Cemetery.

Following the burial the family asks everyone to gather at the Arbovale Community Center to enjoy food and fellowship honoring the life of Mary Galford.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to New Hope Church of the Brethren, P. O. Box 45, Dunmore, WV 24934, phone, 304-799-4716.

Condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com