Mary Kathleen “Katty” VanReenen Biller, age 71, of Elkins, graduated to her heavenly home Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Family will receive friends Saturday, December 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Elkins Church of the Nazarene, and Monday, December 11, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene. Funeral service will be held Monday, December 11, 1 p.m. at the Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Terry Burgess officiating. Interment will be in the Cochran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene, Marlinton, WV 24954.

