Members of Marlinton Rotary presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Appalachian Sport owner Chuck Workman Monday. Workman has consistently supported the fundraising efforts of the Rotary, and the club wanted to publicly acknowledge his contributions.

Pictured, l to r: Rotary treasurer Kendall Beverage, Chuck Workman, Rotary president Kenny Woods, Joe Smith, Rotary vice-president Ro-ger Trusler with Koda, and Roy Gibson.