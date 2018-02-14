A Boil Water Advisory had to be issued Monday afternoon.

Sunday’s high water levels on Knapp Creek led to high turbidity in the raw water coming into the plant. Higher turbidity takes longer filtration. The situation grew worse Monday when the intake blocked with debris, at least four times.

Reserve tanks began to run lower than normal and the advisory was sent out.

By Tuesday morning, I was hearing from those, who were not notified, but that is another story.

Turbidity is a key test of water quality.

Turbidity is the cloudiness or haziness of water caused by individual particles that are generally invisible to the naked eye. Turbidity can come from suspended sediment such as silt and affect water clarity.

The Boil Water Advisory was precautionary only, and should be lifted by Wednesday afternoon.