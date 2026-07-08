Welcome to the Town of Marlinton and the 60th Annual Pioneer Days Festival. We are glad you are here. Marlinton is the oldest continuous settlement west of the Alleghenies. The Town (1749), is older than the county (1821), and the county is older than the state (1863).

Pocahontas County is home to three traffic lights, five state parks, and known as the birthplace of eight rivers. No doubt, after you experience the area’s climate and tradition of friendly hospitality, you will want to return again and again. Do some shopping, visit a restaurant or take a walk or a bike ride on the Greenbrier River Trail.

Serious mountain bikers are finding their way to the newly opened Monday Lick Trail. Don’t miss an opportunity to take in the sights and sounds of small-town life.

While in Marlinton, take time to learn about other Pocahontas County attractions – the Green Bank Telescope, Cass and Durbin Scenic Railroads, Cranberry Glades, Watoga, Droop Mountain Battlefield and Beartown state parks and Snowshoe Resort, just to name a few.

One thing is certain – Pioneer Days is always a good time, a good time for family reunions, class reunions, and reunions with old friends. Locally, Pioneer Days assures us of “at least one welcomed traffic jam per year.” I encourage each of you to take a deep breath and enjoy your time in Marlinton and Pocahontas County.

Twelve years ago, as I was coming into office, I remember wondering; “Who thought it a good time to transition into the Mayor’s Office, while others were preparing for the many Pioneer Days programs and events?”

The mayor gets many calls. Everyone believes the mayor has all the answers. The truth is – there are times the mayor knows the least of all!

One of the distinct pleasures of serving as the 37th Mayor of the Town of Marlinton, has been to greet residents and visitors, during each of the Annual Pioneer Days Festivals. This being my last opportunity to do so is especially humbling. My current term will expire June 30, 2027.

Regardless of who the next mayor is, I feel safe in saying: “You will always be welcome to our Town, our Festival and our County.”

If you need further information, visit the friendly staff at the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A special “Thank You” to the 249th Army Band for coming to Marlinton for the First Friday event, and “Thank You for your service.” The music was a blessing beyond measure. The ceremonial and patriotic selections set the tone for a wonderful Fourth of July weekend.

Sam